The West Indies side that we have witnessed so far in the World Cup is not the power-hitting side that we have grown accustomed to seeing. In both their clashes so far, their batting has just not been upto the mark and that has hurt them big time. When a side has the likes of Simmons, Gayle, Pollard, Russell, etc in its ranks, one would expect it to put on massive scores on the board. But that has not been the case for West Indies in the competition. One of the reasons could be that the pitches here have not been the easiest to bat on and they have struggled to change their game plan. Will the Windies continue to try and slog their way out of trouble? Or will there be a change in tactics? That should be an interesting thing to see in this clash.