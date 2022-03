England on the other hand, would be raring to go as they have a point to prove in this series after a humiliating 0-4 thrashing in the Ashes series Down Under. The humiliating campaign also propelled many major changes in the England squad. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the side fares against West Indies. Notably, England’s last visit to the Caribbean Islands wasn’t memorable as they suffered a 1-2 defeat in the Test series. Joe Root’s men will be definitely eager to perform better and would be eyeing nothing but a win. Will the Windies put up a show? Will they hand a defeat? How well will England fare without Anderson and Broad? Can England forget the Ashes demons and play with more fight and determination? So many questions. The answer to all of them will become clear soon. Stick around for toss and team news.