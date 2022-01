West Indies will be coming into this fixture high on confidence and they would be keen to seal the series with one more game to go. The Windies were in a spot of bother in the first ODI but it was the brilliance of the debutant, Shamarh Brooks and their skipper, Kieron Pollard which took them to safer shores. Their top-order batters will be keen to make amends coming into the second ODI and provide their team with a good start. The hosts have a relatively young and inexperienced bowling unit but it also gives them a great opportunity to showcase their skills and help their side seal the series. Right then, lots of things to look forward to in this clash and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.