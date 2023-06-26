West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: West Indies vs Netherlands Today Match Live Streaming: The West Indies are going to face the Netherlands in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on June 26, 2023, at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. In total both the nations have played five 50-over matches. Surprisingly, the two-time champion, WI, has defeated Netherland all five times.

In this 2023 World Cup qualifier, both teams have won two out of their three games. It will be very exciting to watch which team wins and takes a step closer to the top 6.

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club not only provides a fair contest between bat and ball, but it also gives a little push to spinners and slower bowlers in the second half of the game. The team winning the toss may opt to bat first.

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

Maximum the teamprature can rise to 22 degree cencious with wind speed of 11 km/h. As it is a sunny day, there are no chances of rain.

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

West Indies vs Netherlands match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squad:

West Indies- Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd