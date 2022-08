West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Barbados Highlights: New Zealand Level Series With Convincing Win

West Indies vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI, Barbados: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that will have a considerable amount of help for the spinners as seen in the 1st ODI of the series, with the match played on the same surface. New Zealand got a massive set-back with the series on the line, having lost the first ODI as their regular captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the match with a niggle and Tom Latham taking over the captaincy duties. Glenn Phillips will replace Williamson with James Nesham coming in for Lockie Ferguson. (FULL SCORECARD)

WI vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Barbados, Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w & c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Where can I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be live streamed on Fancode.