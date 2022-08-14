West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Barbados Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch In India

New Delhi: West Indies will take on New Zealand in the third T20I match of the ongoing T20I series at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The visitors have already won the first two matches to earn an unassailable lead in the series and will look to experiment in the last match.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be starting on August 17 and all the matches will be played in Barbados.

When is West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I ?

The 3rdT20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played on August 15, 2022.

What time will West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will start at 12:00 AM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be live streamed on Fancode.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I be played?

The 3rd T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Squads:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen