Batting is an issue for both teams and that was evident in the first Test. Pakistan is heavily dependent on Babar Azam to perform with the blade in the hand. The Pakistani skipper delivers more often than not but Pakistan would want other batters to step up too. The story is the same for West Indies as they are dependent on Kraigg Brathwaite to score runs at the top. Brathwaite has been in great form in 2021 but the hosts would want others to perform too. Jermaine Blackwood played an important knock in the second innings of the first Test and the hosts would hope that other batters too pick up the responsibility of scoring runs.