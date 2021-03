Pitch Report – Samuel Badree and Sir Curtley Ambrose are down for the Pitch Report. Badree says the heavy roller was used and that has helped the surface to get compacted. He further says that the outfield is superb and the batsmen will fetch runs for their shots. Sir Curtley Ambrose says that it is a different surface and there is dry grass on it. He also says that there will be bounce and early on before the pitch settles out and becomes good for batting.