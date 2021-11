The Windies, despite bagging their first win of the tournament against Bangladesh have been quite poor so far. They are the defending champions but have not played like one expects them to. They now go up against a side who have impressed one and all. The Lankans have really battled hard in each and every game they have played. They have just the one win so far but have given every team a run for their money. Had you asked me before the tournament, we would have probably said the Windies are overwhelming favourites but judging by recent form, this can be termed as an equal contest. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.