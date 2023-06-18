Advertisement

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 2 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Updated: June 18, 2023 9:44 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Shai Hope-led West Indies will begin their campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Monanak Patel's USA at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, on Sunday. The Men in Maroon are the biggest favorite from Group A to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Date And Time: June 18, 12:30 pm

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Pitch Report

The team that wins the toss will likely elect to bowl first because the Harare surface typically improves for batting in the afternoon.

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Weather Update

The temperature will be around 26, and the sky will be entirely clear. There is no chance of rain.

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Live Streaming

The West Indies vs USA match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Shayan Jahangir, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

