West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 2 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Shai Hope-led West Indies will begin their campaign in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Monanak Patel's USA at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, on Sunday. The Men in Maroon are the biggest favorite from Group A to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023.

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Date And Time: June 18, 12:30 pm

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Pitch Report The team that wins the toss will likely elect to bowl first because the Harare surface typically improves for batting in the afternoon.

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Weather Update The temperature will be around 26, and the sky will be entirely clear. There is no chance of rain.

West Indies vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1 Live Streaming The West Indies vs USA match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase