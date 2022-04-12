Jasprit Bumrah Zeroes In On Mumbai Indians’ Debacle In IPL 2022: After losing four matches on a trot, Mumbai Indians find themselves in a spot of bother in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and need to get back to winning ways at the earliest in order to be in contention for a spot in the knockout stages of the league. However, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is optimistic about his team’s chances and reckons that they are going through a transition phase and therefore, it only makes sense to give themselves time and reassess their plans which have not worked this season.

“It’s a transition phase that every cricketer understands, and every team goes through that. We are in that phase; we have got a new group. So understanding the format of the IPL, how you have to handle pressure and achieve success in this league. We are going through that. We are looking forward that we go through this transition, and then we have all the players we had and the quality will come back again,” Bumrah was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the franchise.

For Bumrah, it is important that the team lives in the present and doesn’t get too far ahead but to keep fighting and remains hopeful that sooner or later results will go their way.

“Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way. That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge and we are trying to do that,” he further said.

Without getting into the details, Bumrah stressed on the fact that they are trying to find out new ways and have been able to come up with a few plans.

“This year when the wickets are helping the batters and it’s difficult to take wickets, you have to find your ways. We are no different. We are trying to find new ways. We’ve come up with a few plans,” the right-arm speedster said, without divulging the plans.

Toss indeed has become a crucial factor.

“If it was up to me, I would say win the toss. That really helps. But yes, whenever you come into this scenario, there is a little bit of help with the new ball, so maintaining a good line, trying to swing the ball upfront, I think will help you,” he quipped.

“As soon as you come to the later stages, be it the first innings or the second innings, the wicket settles down (due to dew). So then maybe you have to start your death bowling a little early.

“All of these pointers might help the other bowlers as well, so we’re looking to address that as soon as possible and then use it to our advantage,” he added.

(With Agency Inputs)