WF vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 23

WF vs CK Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs CK at Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the 23rd match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Firebirds will take on Canterbury Kings at the Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 WF vs CK match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Wellington Firebirds have played seven games so far and have won six of them as they are at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Canterbury Kings have played seven matches and won five out of them and are at the third spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings will take place at 07.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Basin Reserve, Wellington.

WF vs CK My Dream11 Team

Keeper Devon Conway (C)

Batsmen Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen (VC), Jack Boyle

All-Rounders Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

WF vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Canterbury Kings: Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Sean Davey

WF vs CK Squads

Wellington Firebirds: Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake

Canterbury Kings Squad: Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Sean Davey

