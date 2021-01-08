WF vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 12

WF vs NK Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs NK at Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Firebirds will take on Northern Knights at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Saturday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 WF vs NK match will start at 7:10 AM IST – January 9 Saturday. Wellington Firebirds have played three games so far and one all of them. They are currently occupying the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Northern Knights have three losses to their name in the four matches. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if Knights stage a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Knights will take place at 7.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

WF vs NK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Devon Conway (VC), Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen Katene Clarke, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell

All-rounders Anton Devcich, James Neesham

Bowlers Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

WF vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

WF vs NK Squads

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Carte

