WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Super Smash T20 Match 22

WF vs OV Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WF vs OV at Basin Reserve, Wellington: In the 22nd match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Firebirds will take on Otago Volts at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 WF vs OV match will start at 07:40 AM IST – January 24 Sunday. Wellington Firebirds have played six games so far and have won five of them. They are currently at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Otago Volts have played six matches and won only one out of them and are at the fifth spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 07.10 AM IST.

Time: 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WF vs OV My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen Robert O’Donnell, Martin Guptill (VC), Jeet Raval

All-rounders Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sean Solia

Bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Will Somerville, Kyle Jamieson

WF vs OV Probable Playing XIs

Otago Volts: Robert O’Donnell (c), Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Solia, Will Somerville

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

WF vs OV Squads

Wellington Firebirds Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake

Otago Volts Squad: Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy (c), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchel McClenaghan, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith, Dale Phillips

