‘What are they doing?’: Pakistan face BACKLASH after collapse vs Netherlands, but Faheem Ashraf’s heroics steal show in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan escaped with a 3-wicket win over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 opener, but fans trolled the team online for the 114/7 collapse.

Pakistan kicked off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a heart-stopping three-wicket win over the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday, but the roller-coaster performance left fans furious and divided on social media. Chasing a modest 148, the Men in Green teetered on the edge of a shock upset before Faheem Ashraf’s explosive unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls dragged them over the line with three balls to spare.

Social Media erupts: Fans go bonkers

Pakistan’s fans known for their passion, did not hold back on social media platforms. Reactions ranged from shock and frustration to memes and outright criticism of the batting approach. Many pointed fingers at the top and middle order for letting the game slip so deep, while others hailed Ashraf as the only player who showed intent under pressure.

Common sentiments trending included:

ðŸš¨ONE OF THE BEST MOMENT FOR PAKISTANI FANS ðŸš¨



– The King Babar Azam dismissed 15(18) against Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/ZYRChYKsp7 — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) February 7, 2026

Netherlands scored 15-20 runs less else they would win this one sided.



Pakitan Choking and Collapsing even in a chase of 148 runs ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜­#PAKvsNED #T20WorldCup #nedvspak https://t.co/Uv5vQcf5EY — Himanshu Kaushik (@ImkHimansh) February 7, 2026

Pakistan have lost their last 5 wickets for 16 runs! — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 7, 2026

Pakistan was all ready to boycott this entire world cup had Rana Faheem not show up !!



Not to forget special Ls for Babar, Usman & Shadab #PakvsNL — Iqbalzzz (@its_Iqbal01) February 7, 2026

This shitty team is struggling with NED #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/FYeTGgLZDk — Vtechnical (@Vtechnical4) February 7, 2026

Near-Disaster in the Chase

At one stage, Pakistan were reeling at 114/7 after 16.1 overs, still needing 34 runs to win. The middle order crumbled spectacularly – with key batters failing to convert starts – leaving the team staring at a humiliating defeat against the associate nation. What looked like a comfortable chase after a solid powerplay turned into a nail-biting survival test.

Ashraf’s Match-Winning Cameo

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf walked in at No. 8 under immense pressure and delivered one of the most memorable T20 World Cup finishes in recent memory. His 11-ball knock featured three towering sixes and a boundary, turning 29 required off two overs into a thrilling victory. Ashraf remained unbeaten, earning widespread praise as the sole savior of the day.

Top-Order & Middle-Order failures under the spotlight

Despite a brisk start from openers Sahibzada Farhan (47 off 31) and Saim Ayub (24 off 13), the batting lineup faltered badly once the Netherlands applied pressure.

Saim Ayub failed to build on his aggressive start

Captain Salman Agha couldnâ€™t provide stability

Stalwart Babar Azam struggled painfully for 15 off 18 balls

The collapse of 5 wickets for just 16 runs between overs 12 and 16 left fans stunned and angry.

Two points secured, but warning signs galore

While the win gives Pakistan two crucial points and keeps them alive in the tournament (especially with the earlier points deficit from the forfeited India game), the performance raised serious questions about middle-order stability and ability to handle pressure against even weaker opposition.

The Men in Green will need to address these issues quickly as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead in Colombo and Pallekele.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/