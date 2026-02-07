This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
‘What are they doing?’: Pakistan face BACKLASH after collapse vs Netherlands, but Faheem Ashraf’s heroics steal show in T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan escaped with a 3-wicket win over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026 opener, but fans trolled the team online for the 114/7 collapse.
Pakistan kicked off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a heart-stopping three-wicket win over the Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday, but the roller-coaster performance left fans furious and divided on social media. Chasing a modest 148, the Men in Green teetered on the edge of a shock upset before Faheem Ashraf’s explosive unbeaten 29 off just 11 balls dragged them over the line with three balls to spare.
Social Media erupts: Fans go bonkers
Pakistan’s fans known for their passion, did not hold back on social media platforms. Reactions ranged from shock and frustration to memes and outright criticism of the batting approach. Many pointed fingers at the top and middle order for letting the game slip so deep, while others hailed Ashraf as the only player who showed intent under pressure.
Common sentiments trending included:
Near-Disaster in the Chase
At one stage, Pakistan were reeling at 114/7 after 16.1 overs, still needing 34 runs to win. The middle order crumbled spectacularly – with key batters failing to convert starts – leaving the team staring at a humiliating defeat against the associate nation. What looked like a comfortable chase after a solid powerplay turned into a nail-biting survival test.
Ashraf’s Match-Winning Cameo
All-rounder Faheem Ashraf walked in at No. 8 under immense pressure and delivered one of the most memorable T20 World Cup finishes in recent memory. His 11-ball knock featured three towering sixes and a boundary, turning 29 required off two overs into a thrilling victory. Ashraf remained unbeaten, earning widespread praise as the sole savior of the day.
Top-Order & Middle-Order failures under the spotlight
Despite a brisk start from openers Sahibzada Farhan (47 off 31) and Saim Ayub (24 off 13), the batting lineup faltered badly once the Netherlands applied pressure.
- Saim Ayub failed to build on his aggressive start
- Captain Salman Agha couldnâ€™t provide stability
- Stalwart Babar Azam struggled painfully for 15 off 18 balls
- The collapse of 5 wickets for just 16 runs between overs 12 and 16 left fans stunned and angry.
Two points secured, but warning signs galore
While the win gives Pakistan two crucial points and keeps them alive in the tournament (especially with the earlier points deficit from the forfeited India game), the performance raised serious questions about middle-order stability and ability to handle pressure against even weaker opposition.
The Men in Green will need to address these issues quickly as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead in Colombo and Pallekele.
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/