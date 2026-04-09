What did Iftikhar Ahmed do in the powerplay? A record last seen in IPL 14 years ago

Iftikhar Ahmed delivered a record-breaking spell that will be talked about for a long time. He equals a rare feat last seen in IPL 14 years ago.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s historic powerplay spell in PSL 2026

Iftikhar Ahmed PSL 2026: On Wednesday at the National Stadium in Karachi, Iftikhar Ahmed delivered a sensational performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. In the match played between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsman, Captain Babar Azam took a calculated risk by handing the ball to the veteran all-rounder Iftikhar during the powerplay itself. Living up to this trust, Iftikhar bowled with such lethal precision that the Hyderabad team was brought to its knees, losing four crucial wickets for a mere 34 runs.

Babar Azam’s angry reply ‘Stop comparing me with Virat Kohli’ after Peshawar Zalmi win in PSL 2026

Iftikhar Ahmed’s brilliant powerplay spell

Bowling with sheer magic during his spell, Iftikhar claimed four wickets while conceding just 21 runs. He dismissed Maaz Sadaqat in the third over of the match, but the real devastation unfolded in the fifth over. In this over, he shattered Hyderabad’s batting lineup by dismissing dangerous batsmen like Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, and Sharjeel Khan. Thanks to this spell by Iftikhar, the Hyderabad team was restricted to a total of 145 runs, despite a gritty innings of 55 by Kusal Perera.

ðŸš¨ CAPTAINCY MASTERCLASS FROM BABAR AZAM ðŸ‘‘



– Iftikhar Ahmed was selected over Aron Hardie which was an unexpected change.



– There was no way that Iftikhar was going to bowl inside the power play but Babar trusted him and he took a 4-fer in the pp. ðŸ™Œpic.twitter.com/h1gL0zpWSf — Sheikh Abdullah ðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@Sheiikhabdulah) April 8, 2026

Iftikhar Ahmed joins rare PSL record

With this performance, Iftikhar Ahmed has become only the second spinner in the history of the PSL to achieve the feat of taking four wickets within the Powerplay (the first six overs). Prior to him, Samit Patel had achieved this milestone in 2020 while playing for the Lahore Qalandars. Furthermore, Iftikhar has become the first Pakistani spinner to claim four wickets during the Powerplay at any level of T20 cricket.

Ashwin was the first to achieve this feat

Looking at global cricket statistics, Iftikhar is only the eighth spinner in the history of T20 cricket to take four wickets within the Powerplay. Interestingly, no spinner in the world has yet managed to take five wickets during the Powerplay; consequently, Iftikhar now stands as a joint world record holder. India’s veteran Ravichandran Ashwin was the first player to achieve this feat at the international level, whereas in the IPL, this accomplishment was last witnessed 14 years ago.

Iftikhar tops elite powerplay wicket-takers list

Iftikhar has now also etched his name on the list of bowlers with the most wickets taken during the Powerplay in the PSL. He has reached the top spot jointly with Samit Patel and fast bowlers Umaid Asif, Sheldon Cottrell, and Khurram Shahzad.