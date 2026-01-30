What happened to Virat Kohli’s Instagram? Account back after brief outage

Virat Kohli’s Instagram vanished overnight, triggering panic among fans. Why did it disappear? Here’s what we know after the account’s return.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli’s official Instagram account was back online on Friday morning after briefly disappearing late Thursday night, triggering widespread concern among fans on social media.

Late on January 29, 2026, Kohli’s verified Instagram handle @virat.kohli suddenly became inaccessible. When users searched for his profile, they were met with messages such as “User not found” or “Profile unavailable”. The unexpected disappearance caused panic among millions of fans, given Kohli’s massive presence on the platform.

As news spread, hashtags like #ViratKohli and #ComeBackKohli began trending on social media. Some anxious fans even flooded Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account, asking for clarity on what had happened to Kohli’s profile.

Account reappears on Friday morning

Relief finally came on Friday between 8:00 and 8:30 AM, when Kohli’s Instagram account became visible again. Fans quickly noticed the restoration and expressed their happiness, with many celebrating the return of one of the most-followed athletes in the world.

However, no official explanation has been provided so far. Neither Virat Kohli nor Instagram’s parent company Meta has released a statement explaining why the account temporarily vanished. Fans are still awaiting official clarification on whether the issue was technical or intentional.

Speculation floods Social Media

During the brief outage, speculation ran wild. Many users wondered if Kohli had deactivated his account voluntarily, while others feared it might have been hacked. Some fans even suggested that the move could be a planned PR strategy, while a section believed Kohli may have taken a short break from social media for mental peace.

Despite the theories, the quick restoration of the account has eased most concerns, though questions remain unanswered.

Kohli’s massive Social Media presence

Virat Kohli is one of the most influential figures on social media. He currently boasts 274 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most-followed sportspersons globally. Interestingly, Kohli follows only 283 accounts, maintaining a highly selective list.

So far, Kohli has shared 1,044 posts on Instagram, ranging from cricketing moments to brand collaborations and family pictures. He is also known to earn significantly through sponsored posts, making Instagram an important platform both professionally and personally.

While the reason behind the temporary disappearance remains unclear, Kohli’s return to Instagram has undoubtedly reassured his fans, who can now continue following their icon without worry.