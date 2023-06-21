What Is 'Cumball' Trending On Twitter After Australia's Ashes Test Win Over England At Edgbaston

Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in a thrilling Test at Edgbaston. Post Australia's win, Cumball started trending on Twitter.

New Delhi: Australia defeated England by 2 wickets in a thrilling final Day of the first Ashes Test to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The Bazball has been very successful for England in the last couple of years but the series against the Aussies was the real Test.

England approached the Test in a usual ultra-aggressive way and posted 393/8 in 78 overs before calling a shock declaration in the first innings. The decision took many by surprise as Joe Root was unbeaten at the other end at 118.

England then bowled out Australia for 386 runs in their first innings, taking a slender lead. The hosts were under trouble when the Aussies left England reeling at 27-2 in the second innings but fiery knocks by Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and Ben Stokes (43) helped England post 273, setting Australia a target of 281 runs.

Usman Khawaja, centurion from the first innings, and David Warner got Aussies to a good start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket but the English bounced back and left Australia tottering at 227-8, still 55 runs away from the target. Skipper Pat Cummins held his nerves and played a wonderful innings of 44 under pressure to guide Australia to a thrilling win.

What Is Cumball Trending On Social Media After Australia's Win Over England? Meanwhile, as soon as Australia defeated England by 2 wickets, 'Cumball' started trending on Twitter. Cumball is nothing but a word derived from the name of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, similar to England's Bazball, which comes from the name of England coach Brendon McCullum.