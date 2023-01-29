What Is Happening To Babar, Same Thing Happened To Sarfaraz: Latif On Babar's Captaincy Dispute

Rashid Latif, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, asserted that the current national team, led by Babar Azam, does not experience any unrest and that such things serve only as a distraction for the players.

Latif stated in a video that was uploaded to his personal YouTube channel that Babar is unquestionably the best cricket player in Pakistan at the moment and that, as a result, there is no threat to his leadership from a talent standpoint. There have been a lot of rumors about a split in the Pakistan team, but Latif refused those rumors in the video.

"Whatever is happening to Babar right now, the same thing happened to Sarfaraz a few years ago. That was a big mistake and we raised our voices against that. It was a very bad move. We still haven't recovered from that," Latif said in his video.

"If you think you can do a reset after removing Babar from captaincy... you said that the players are complaining (about Babar). There's no one who can stand in front of him right now," Latif added.

According to Latif, the national team currently does not have any viable options for replacing the star batsman, despite the fact that there have also been some rumors suggesting that Babar and the PCB are at odds.

"You tell me the options. How much does Shadab (Khan) play? He misses 50 percent matches due to injury. He is not an option. If Shadab is available throughout, I would've said myself that Babar can step down. Shaheen (Afridi) is out of injury as well. There's only one guy who plays all the matches," he concluded.