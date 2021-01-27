The International Cricket Council on Wednesday introduced ICC Player of the Month awards aimed to “recognising and celebrating” the top male and female cricketers across formats throughout the year. Cricket fans will team up with an independent ICC Voting Academy that will be made up of former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world to vote to choose ICC Men’s Player of the Month and ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

The Nomination And Voting Process

The ICC Awards Nominations Committee will nominate three players in each of the categories every month. The players will be chosen based on their on-field performances and overall achievements during a particular month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

The fans from across the world and the voting academy will then cast their votes for their favourite player in the nominee list. The academy will submit their votes via email and retain a 90% share of the vote. On the 1st day of each month, fans, who have registered with the ICC, will be able to submit votes via the governing body’s official website and will have a 10% share of the vote.

Winners Announcement

The winners will be announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC’s digital channels.

Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket, said, “The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players through the year. It gives us all an opportunity to acknowledge world class performances on the field by male and female cricketers and they have been in abundance throughout January.”

Who all are in the running for the month of January?

Mohammed Siraj (India), Washington Sundar (India), T. Natarajan (India), Rishabh Pant (India), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Nida Dar (Pakistan) are among those who can be shortlisted among the nominees.