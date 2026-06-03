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What Virat Kohli told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 Final finally revealed

Virat Kohli's conversation with IPL 2026 star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has finally been revealed. The RCB legend praised the Rajasthan Royals youngster and shared valuable advice after the IPL final.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

Published On Jun 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The IPL 2026 season may be over, but one moment from the final has continued to grab attention on social media. After the title clash in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli was seen sharing a brief conversation with Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and fans were eager to know what was said between the two batters.

The interaction took place shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their IPL title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB later shared a video on social media that revealed Kohli’s message to the teenage sensation.

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Virat Kohli’s advice for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Kohli had words of encouragement for the 15-year-old, who enjoyed a sensational IPL campaign and emerged as one of the biggest stories of the season.

The former RCB captain praised Sooryavanshi’s dedication and confidence while advising him to stay focused on his cricket and not get distracted by outside opinions.

“You have to keep going higher from here. Whatever you’ve achieved is the result of your hard work and belief. Don’t pay attention to who is saying what. Just focus on your batting and yourself. Ek Bihari sab par bhari,” Kohli told Sooryavanshi.

Kohli and Sooryavanshi’s bond grew during IPL 2026

This was not the first memorable interaction between the two players during the season.

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli had signed Sooryavanshi’s cap and given him an autograph after the young batter produced a stunning innings against RCB in Guwahati. The gesture went viral in no time and showed the respect between the senior star and the emerging talent.

Sooryavanshi ends IPL 2026 as the biggest breakout star

Even though Rajasthan Royals failed to win the title, Sooryavanshi’s performances made him one of the standout players of IPL 2026.

The left-handed opener dominated bowling attacks throughout the season and finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

Five major awards for the Rajasthan Royals youngster

Sooryavanshi ended the season with an incredible haul of individual honours at the IPL awards ceremony.

  • Orange Cap winner (776 runs)
  • Most Valuable Player of the Season
  • Emerging Player of the Season
  • Super Striker Award (Strike Rate: 237.31)
  • Super Sixes Award (72 sixes)

His record-breaking campaign established him as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket and a player to watch closely in the years ahead.

RCB retain IPL title in style

While Sooryavanshi stole plenty of headlines individually, it was RCB who finished the season on top.

Led by Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final to become only the third team in IPL history to win back-to-back championships, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the elite list.

Also Read: Why THIS former star does not picks Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming Test vs Afghanistan?

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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