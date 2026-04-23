What went wrong for Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG? Rishabh Pant breaks silence after fourth straight loss in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant admitted the batting unit has been falling short, adding that the need of the hour is to find solutions within the group after suffering a 40-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

LSG squandered the advantage received from incisive spells of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav as their batters fell in a heap to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat of IPL 2026.

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LSG crumblr in 160 run chase at home

Chasing 160, a listless LSG folded for 119 in 18 overs – the slide triggered when skipper Rishabh Pant miscued to fall for a duck, as despite Mitchell Marsh hitting 55, it wasn’t enough for the hosts to suffer another defeat at home.

Pant calls for accountability within batting unit

“I think it is difficult to explain. Like, it’s definitely our batting is letting us down, but at the same time, we are disappointed as a team, as a group, but at the same time, you’ve got to keep finding ways. You have to look for answers inside, not outside, but that’s how it is as of now,” Pant said after the match ended.

Skipper urges team to find solutions internally

He conceded the batting group could have shown more application, including himself. “See, definitely we could have taken some time while batting, and at the same time, you know, not making any excuse out there, like including myself in that. We could have taken it a little deeper because I think the bowlers did a fantastic job, especially after the last game. As a batting group, we need to put our hand up and try to finish that job for the bowlers also,” he added.

Pant remains hopeful despite fourth straight loss

Pant, however, remained optimistic about the side’s prospects of bouncing back in the competition. “There is still a lot we want to look at the positive side. We all know it’s disappointing for us as a team, but we have to keep our head high and look for answers inside, and we surely know that we have enough firepower in our bowling and batting, and we can still turn it around. That’s what I believe in.”

(With IANS Inputs)