What will be Ajinkya Rahane’s next move after retirement? Indian legend could be seen in…

Big shock for Indian cricket fans as the star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Ajinkya Rahane, announced his retirement from all the formats of cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane was an asset for the Indian team as he delivered some brilliant knocks and match-winning performances for the Indian team. Not only as a player, Rahane did some unexpected things under his captaincy as well, which helped the Indian team and many players to grow and understand the game properly.

Ajinkya Rahane ends his career with a emotional video on social media

Ajinkya Rahane revealed about his retirement on his social media handles: “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, we simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats.“

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“From those early days traveling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule: always put my country and my team ahead of myself.I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t,” he added.

“I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything. From starting out as a young player in Mumbai, to playing for India, it has been an absolute honor. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career. To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchise, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends, and everyone who stood by me, thank you,” he concluded.

What next for Ajinkya Rahane after retirement?

After his retirement, Ajinkya Rahane might be seen in different roles for the Indian team. In the future, he could be appointed as the batting coach of the Indian team. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could also approach him to be the head coach of team India.

There are still high chances of him being appointed as a coach for any franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The next possible thing that would be possible for him is to become a commentator and analyze about the player’s performance or their strengths or weaknesses.