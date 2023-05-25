Advertisement

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends In A Draw?

India will take on Australia in the WTC final from June 7 at the Oval. If the match ends in a draw, India and Aaustralia will be declared joint winners.

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends In A Draw?
Updated: May 25, 2023 11:40 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: India is all set to take on Australia for the World Test Championship title. Australia come into the match with great momentum on their side. The Pat Cummins-led side made it to the summit clash courtesy of some fine performances in the last year or so. The team is unbeaten at home across 10 matches while they also picked up a series in Pakistan. Wins over Sri Lanka in Galle and India in Indore helped them seal the final spot.

Meanwhile, India became the second finalist after picking a hard-fought series win over Australia at home earlier this year. India, however, have been dealt with injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Here's all you need to know about the WTC final

India vs Australia WTC Final Date, Time And Venue

Date: 7th June -11th June

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval, London

Is There A Reserve Day For WTC Final Between India And Australia?

There is a reserve day for India vs Australia WTC final. If the match is hampered by rain, the match can be pushed to the reserve day.

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final Ends In A Draw?

If the India vs Australia WTC final ends in a draw, the teams will be declared joint winners.

Where To Watch India vs Australia WTC Final In India?

The match can be watched live on Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, fans can turn to Disney Hotstar.

India vs Australia WTC Final Squads

Australian squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia will name a 15-player squad later this week

Indian squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Also Read

More News ›
What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends In A Draw?
Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's WTC Journey, Says 'Job Not Done'
WTC Final: Ravi Shastri Reckons Ashwin, Jadeja Will Feature In India's Playing XI
'He's Clearly In Our Plans', Australia Coach McDonald Backs Warner To Make An Impact In WTC Final, Ashes
First Batch Of WTC Final Bound Team India Members Leave For London
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends In A Draw?

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends I...

Babar Azam's 'Fast And Furious' Avatar Sparks Safety Concerns Among Pakistan Fans | Watch Video

Babar Azam's 'Fast And Furious' Avatar Sparks Safety Concern...

LSG Mute 'Mango', 'Sweet', 'Aam' Words As Virat Kohli Fans Troll Naveen ul Haq Post 81 Run Defeat To MI In Eliminator

LSG Mute 'Mango', 'Sweet', 'Aam' Words As Virat Kohli Fans T...

Naveen Ul Haq Gives A Brutal Reply To Fans Who Mocked Him With Kohli-Kohli Chants, Says ' I Enjoy It'

Naveen Ul Haq Gives A Brutal Reply To Fans Who Mocked Him Wi...

Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's WTC Journey, Says 'Job Not Done'

Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's WTC Journey, Says 'Job Not ...

Advertisement