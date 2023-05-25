What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Ends In A Draw?

India will take on Australia in the WTC final from June 7 at the Oval. If the match ends in a draw, India and Aaustralia will be declared joint winners.

New Delhi: India is all set to take on Australia for the World Test Championship title. Australia come into the match with great momentum on their side. The Pat Cummins-led side made it to the summit clash courtesy of some fine performances in the last year or so. The team is unbeaten at home across 10 matches while they also picked up a series in Pakistan. Wins over Sri Lanka in Galle and India in Indore helped them seal the final spot.

Meanwhile, India became the second finalist after picking a hard-fought series win over Australia at home earlier this year. India, however, have been dealt with injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Here's all you need to know about the WTC final

India vs Australia WTC Final Date, Time And Venue Date: 7th June -11th June

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval, London

Is There A Reserve Day For WTC Final Between India And Australia? There is a reserve day for India vs Australia WTC final. If the match is hampered by rain, the match can be pushed to the reserve day.

What Will Happen If India vs Australia WTC Final Ends In A Draw? If the India vs Australia WTC final ends in a draw, the teams will be declared joint winners.

Where To Watch India vs Australia WTC Final In India? The match can be watched live on Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, fans can turn to Disney Hotstar.

India vs Australia WTC Final Squads Australian squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia will name a 15-player squad later this week

Indian squad