What Will Happen If RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match 70 At Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

If the RCB vs GT match is washed out due to rain, RCB's qualification will depend on the MI vs SRH match.

New Delhi: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With GT, CSK and LSG qualifying, there is only one spot left with RCB, MI and RR in the hunt. RCB and MI need a win to stay alive and the team with a better run rate will go through. RCB has an advantage over Mumbai Indians as they will be playing after MI vs SRH match and will have a clear idea about their run rate and how big a win they need to pip MI in run-rate.

RCB vs GT Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore Weather Report However, there are chances that Bangalore's weather conditions could ruin RCB's opportunity to finish in the top four. There is a 50% chance of rain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore during match hours. The hours between 7 pm and 9 pm is anticipating the most downpour.

Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If The RCB vs GT Match At Chinnaswamy Is Washed Out? If the RCB vs GT match is washed out due to rain, then RCB will have to share points with GT. This will take their tally to 15 points. However, that will not be enough for them to make it to the playoff if MI register a win over SRH. If MI loses to SRH, then a washout will take RCB into the playoffs.