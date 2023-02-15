What You Give, You Get: Virat Kohli's Instagram Post Goes Viral After Chetan Sharma's 'Ganguly Didn't Like Kohli' Claim

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma made some spine-chilling revelations in a sting operation conducted by Zee News. Sharma shed light on Virat Kohli's captaincy saga and why he was removed as India captain.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face during a massive controversy where Virat said that he was informed about being removed as India captain hours before the team's departure to South Africa while Ganguly contradicted his claims saying that he was asked to stay as T20I captain and informed that if he quits T20I captaincy, BCCI will name a new captain as the board is not in favour of split captaincy.

Sharma said that Virat Kohli was not true in the press conference, saying that Ganguly did ask Kohli to stay as T20I captain. Chetan also said that Ganguly was not in favour of Rohit Sharma but he didn't like Virat Kohli.

'Ganguly gave a statement somewhere that Virat Kohli was telling us that he wanted to give up the captaincy I had told him that he should not give up the captaincy. This he told the media. On the other hand, Virat said in the media that the president never told me this (not to give up T20 captaincy). So that became a big controversy,' Sharma said in the sting operation conducted by Zee News.

'He (Ganguly) said it, he told him to think about it once. Maybe Kohli didn't hear it because there were nine others there (in the online video conference) including myself and all other selectors, all the BCCI officials, Virat might not have heard him or I don't know why Virat did that.'

"Ganguly did not favour Rohit but he never liked Virat. You can put it this way."

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, an old post of Virat Kohli is going viral on social media. "Karma! life is like a boomerang, what you give, you get, the post read.'

Sharma also said that Virat Kohli thinks he is bigger than the game.'When a player becomes a little big, he thinks he is very big, bigger than the Board and he believes no one can touch him. Without me, Indian cricket won't work. Has this ever happened?

'Many big players have come and gone but cricket is still there. So that time he tried to directly target the BCCI president but Ganguly had never told me all that, so that came a big issue.'