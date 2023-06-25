Advertisement

'What’s The Deal With SKY': Aakash Chopra Questions BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's 'Intermittent Selection' In Tests

Aakash Chopra has questioned Suryakumar Yadav's absence in the Test squad for the upcoming clash against West Indies

'What’s The Deal With SKY': Aakash Chopra Questions BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's 'Intermittent Selection' In Tests
Updated: June 25, 2023 6:46 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. The Indian team's transition period will begin, during which more young players will be given opportunities to compete for the various spots that will open up as the seniors are being dropped.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have received their Test call-ups, whereas the veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped by the Indian team after a dismal outing in the recently concluded World Test Championship.

Aakash Chopra Questions Suryakumar's Absence In Test Squad

Suryakumar Yadav's absence from the Test squad was questioned by Aakash Chopra. The Mumbai batter made his Test debut earlier this year at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but after playing in the first game in Nagpur, he was sent to the bench for the rest of the series and wasn't even picked for the WTC Final against Australia.

"And what's the deal with SKY's intermittent selection for Tests gets picked gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not? And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit?" Aakash Chopra tweeted

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Also Read

More News ›
'What’s The Deal With SKY': Aakash Chopra Questions BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's 'Intermittent Selection' In Tests
Why Cheteshwar Pujara Was Dropped From Test Team For WI Series But Not Virat Kohli: BCCI Source Gives Big Update
IN Pics | Indian Test Squad Against West Indies
IN Pics | Indian Test Squad Against West Indies
Ajinkya Rahane To Play For Leicestershire After Windies Tour
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 15 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

'What’s The Deal With SKY': Aakash Chopra Questions BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav's 'Intermittent Selection' In Tests

'What’s The Deal With SKY': Aakash Chopra Questions BCCI For...

If You Rush, You Might Lose Him: Ravi Shastri's Strict Warning To BCCI On Jasprit Bumrah's Selection For Ireland Tour

If You Rush, You Might Lose Him: Ravi Shastri's Strict Warni...

ITT vs BT, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Tamilnadu Premier League 2023 Match 17, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) vs Ba11sy Trichy (BT) Match at Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Sunday

ITT vs BT, TNPL 2023, Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playin...

Advertisement