New Delhi: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. The Indian team's transition period will begin, during which more young players will be given opportunities to compete for the various spots that will open up as the seniors are being dropped.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have received their Test call-ups, whereas the veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped by the Indian team after a dismal outing in the recently concluded World Test Championship.

Aakash Chopra Questions Suryakumar's Absence In Test Squad

Suryakumar Yadav's absence from the Test squad was questioned by Aakash Chopra. The Mumbai batter made his Test debut earlier this year at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but after playing in the first game in Nagpur, he was sent to the bench for the rest of the series and wasn't even picked for the WTC Final against Australia.

"And what's the deal with SKY's intermittent selection for Tests gets picked gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not? And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit?" Aakash Chopra tweeted