What’s There On Neymar’s Phone Wallpaper?

Doha: Neymar has set his sights at the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. Not just when he on the field but off the field too. The Brazil superstar, who missed Brazil’s last two group games due to an ankle injury, has set the a picture of the World Cup as his phone’s wallpaper.

The incident came into light when Neymar was snapped with his phone on his hand during Brazil’s final group game against Cameroon. Although Neymar didn’t play, he came to the ground to support his teammates.

After the match, the Paris Saint-Germain star went to the ground to greet his teammates and that’s when the on-field photograhers captured the beatiful sight. Meanwhile, Neymar resumed training on Saturday, giving a major boost to Brazil ahead of their pre-quarterfinal against South Korea on Monday.

Neymar, who received as many as 11 blows to his ankle during the Serbia win, was on complete rest, missing Brazil’s games against Switzerland and Cameroon. “I feel good, I knew that I would now,” tweeted Neymar on Saturday.

In a video shared by Brazil football team’s official social media handle, Neymar also looked at ease as he warmed up with his teammates. He was seen kicking the ball quite a several times with no signs of discomfort.

Neymar, at 75 goals, is just two shy of becoming Brazil’s all-time highest goal-scorer. Legendary Pele leads the chart with 77 goals. Provided Brazil beat South Korea in the round of 16, Tite’s men will face either Japan or Croatia in the quarterfinals on December 9.