When And Where To Watch WPL Auction, Live Streaming Details, Players, Purse, Base Price And More
Here are the details of when and where to watch the first auction of the Women's Premier league (WPL).
New Delhi: The stage is set for the auction of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. A total of 403 players will be auctioned at the Jio convention center, in Mumbai. Each of the 5 teams will be having a purse of 12 crore INR and they would be able to buy 15-18 players each. Here are the details of when and where to watch the first auction of the Women's Premier league (WPL). What will be the venue for WPL auction 2023? The WPL auction will be held on 13th February 2023 at the Jio convention center, Mumbai. At what time will India-W vs Pakistan-W cricket match begin? The WPL auction 2023 will begin at 2:30 PM IST . Where to watch Women's Premier League auction on OTT? You can watch the WPL live on Jio Cinema app. Where to watch Women's Premier League auction 2023 in India? Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will be televised on the Sports 18 channel. How many players are in the price bracket of 50 lakh? A total of 24 players, including ten Indian women cricketers are in the base price list of Rs 50 lakhs. Indian Players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Jemima Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh. Foreign players from Australia: Ashley Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen and Darcy Brown. Foreign players from England: Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver, Danielle Yacht and Catherine Sciver. Foreign players from other countries: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sinalo Jafta (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (West Indies) and Lauryn Phiri (Zimbabwe). How many players are in the price bracket of 50 lakh? A total of 30 players have a base price of 40 lakhs. Eight of them are Indian women cricketers.
