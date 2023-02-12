When And Where To Watch WPL Auction, Live Streaming Details, Players, Purse, Base Price And More

The stage is set for the auction of the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. A total of 403 players will be auctioned at the Jio convention center, in Mumbai. Each of the 5 teams will be having a purse of 12 crore INR and they would be able to buy 15-18 players each.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the first auction of the Women's Premier league (WPL).

What will be the venue for WPL auction 2023?

The WPL auction will be held on 13th February 2023 at the Jio convention center, Mumbai.

At what time will the WPL auction 2023 begin?

The WPL auction 2023 will begin at 2:30 PM IST .

Where to watch Women's Premier League auction on OTT?

You can watch the WPL live on Jio Cinema app.

Where to watch Women's Premier League auction 2023 in India?

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction will be televised on the Sports 18 channel.

A total of 24 players, including ten Indian women cricketers are in the base price list of Rs 50 lakhs.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Jemima Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh.

Ashley Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen and Darcy Brown.

Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver, Danielle Yacht and Catherine Sciver.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sinalo Jafta (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (West Indies) and Lauryn Phiri (Zimbabwe).

A total of 30 players have a base price of 40 lakhs. Eight of them are Indian women cricketers.