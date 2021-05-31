Without a doubt, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most sought-after couple in the country. Be it the advertisers or fans, everyone wants a piece of them. Together, they are a power couple and an inspiration to many. But at times there are negatives of being a celebrity or a star, especially in India. With cricket and Bollywood enjoying a massive fanbase, Kohli and Anushka are always in the spotlight.

It so happens, that if Kohli fails with the bat – Anushka is blamed. While that is extremely unfair, yet that is how fans are in India where cricket is nothing short of a religion.

Not long back, BJP leader Nandkishor Gurjar from Loni in Uttar Pradesh reportedly wanted a ban on Anushka Sharam’s web series Paatal Lok and had taken a step further and asked Kohli to divorce her. An FIR had also been registered against Anushka Sharma and the makers for using his picture in the web series without his consent.

The minister had also written a letter to the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar to ban this web series PaatalLok.

In an interview with Newsroom Post, he allegedly called Anushka ‘rashtradroh’ and said Virat Kohli, who made India proud, should divorce her for the same.

The minister had also lodged an FIR with the police and posted it on his Twitter handle.

