Colombo: Not with the ball, but Deepak Chahar became the hero for his match-winning 69* off 82 balls that took India over the line in a thriller in Colombo against Sri Lanka. Chahar’s sensational knock surprised many and got fans and plaudits talking. Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad recalled an incident when Chahar was rejected early on in his career when he was trying to make it to the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

Prasad revealed that Chahar was not selected for his height and was asked to look for another profession. “Deepak Chahar Was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he single-handedly won a match with not even his primary skills. Moral of the story – Believe in yourself and don’t take overseas coaches too seriously,” Prasad tweeted.