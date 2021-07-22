<strong>Colombo:</strong> Not with the ball, but Deepak Chahar became the hero for his match-winning 69* off 82 balls that took India over the line in a thriller in Colombo against Sri Lanka. Chahar's sensational knock surprised many and got fans and plaudits talking. Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad recalled an incident when Chahar was rejected early on in his career when he was trying to make it to the Rajasthan Cricket Association. <p></p> <p></p>Prasad revealed that Chahar was not selected for his height and was asked to look for another profession. "Deepak Chahar Was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he single-handedly won a match with not even his primary skills. Moral of the story - Believe in yourself and don't take overseas coaches too seriously," Prasad tweeted. <p></p><div id="section_news"> <p></p><div class="htSlider impression-candidate" data-vars-cardtype="moreFromSection" data-vars-storyid="0001"> <p></p><div class="htsWrapper"> <p></p><div class="htsHeader"></div> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Deepak Chahar Was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. <p></p>And he single handedly won a match with not even his primary skills. <p></p>Moral of the story- Believe in yourself and don't take overseas coaches too seriously. <a href="https://t.co/cByzg9uorj">pic.twitter.com/cByzg9uorj</a></p> <p></p> Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) <a href="https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1417751826691022851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"There are off-course exceptions but with such wonderful talent in India, it's time that teams and franchisees consider having Indian coaches and mentors as much as possible," he further tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">There are off-course exceptions but with such wonderful talent in India, it's time that teams and franchisees consider having Indian coaches and mentors as <p></p>much as possible.</p> <p></p> Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) <a href="https://twitter.com/venkateshprasad/status/1417752254111641603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With India reeling at 193/7, Chahar scored stitched an unbeaten 84-run partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to guide India home in a successful chase of 276. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>