<strong>New Delhi:</strong> <strong>MS Dhoni</strong> is the most successful captain India has ever produced in terms of winning <strong>ICC trophies</strong> and has always been a step ahead of the game. Be it his bowling changes, shuffling the batting order to keep the opposition guessing or place fielders in positions where no one would ever imagine. <strong>Ask Kieron Pollard. </strong> <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has always been an <strong>unconventional captain</strong> and always seemed to have control over proceedings. However, a rare video surfaced online recently where Captain Cool was seen losing his cool and <strong>Kuldeep Yadav</strong> was at the receiving end. The old footage of an India match shows Dhoni telling Kuldeep to bowl or else he will bring someone else into the attack. <p></p> <p></p>"<em>Bowling karega ya bowler change karun</em>? (Would you bowl or shall I change the bowler)," <strong>Dhoni was seen telling Kuldeep.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Reacting to the incident, Kuldeep had said in one of his interviews that Dhoni had once told him that if people don't listen to him, then he scolds them. <p></p> <p></p>"..I think I've gained good experience and I feel now i should speak. When people don't listen to me, I scold them. It's not anger...You haven't seen my anger yet," added <strong>Kuldeep.</strong> <p></p><h2>WATCH THE OLD VIRAL VIDEO OF MS DHONI SCOLDING KULDEEP YADAV</h2> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"..I think I've gained good experience and I feel now i should speak. When people don't listen to me, I scold them. It's not anger..." <a href="https://t.co/Tj5bpU4XYP">https://t.co/Tj5bpU4XYP</a> <a href="https://t.co/Paodr0myVp">pic.twitter.com/Paodr0myVp</a></p> <p></p> FUBAR &#x1f49b;&#x1f9e1; (@EuphoriaOopulo) <a href="https://twitter.com/EuphoriaOopulo/status/1518825515309699072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Both the players are right now playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While Kuldeep seems to have found his mojo back with <strong>Delhi Capitals (DC)</strong>, Dhoni every now and then comes up with something special for <strong>Chennai Super Kings (CSK). </strong> <p></p> <p></p>DC are right now <strong>placed seventh in the points table</strong> while CSK find themselves in the <strong>ninth spot.</strong>