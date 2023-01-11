‘When I Was A Kid..,’ Joe Root Reveals Why He Idolises Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: One of the best batters currently in action, former England captain Joe Root has revealed why he thinks so highly of his idol, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

Root, who will represent Dubai Capitals in the inaugural DP World ILT20 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday, said he is impressed by the manner in which Tendulkar handled the tremendous pressure that he faced during his playing days.

“I mean obviously there are some wonderful players currently playing but look at what Sachin has achieved, it’s just remarkable really, the longevity, the ability to be such a high-performing player at such a young age, and then to be able to sustain and to keep developing and moving forward in the game,” Root told, speaking exclusively to the Zee Network, the official broadcasters of ILT20.

“There have been times when he’s carried the weight of the pressure on his shoulders, and he did it for over 20 years. He made his debut before I was born and played in my debut, and it just shows how and what he was for Indian Cricket for such a long period,” he said.

“Truly great at the game, someone that you know, along with many others. I was a kid and I was admiring the way he played, and how easy it looked, and not only has he contributed to Indian cricket but also world cricket. So yeah, definitely a standout for me as a kid growing up,” he added.

