New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most renowned cricketing icons in the world and arguably the best captain to bless the game of cricket. He is also the only skipper in cricketing history to win all three major ICC trophies including 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the Champion’s trophy.

Dhoni has retired from all forms of International Cricket but still plays and leads one of the most successful IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings.

He is one of the most loved cricketing icons and his fanbase is filled with devotees, who are always praising Dhoni’s intelligence, smartness, and humor, on and off the sporting field.

MS Dhoni was attending an event at the MS Dhoni Global School where he also inaugurated the Super Kings Academy belonging to the famous IPL franchise. Chennai Super Kings posted a video of Dhoni from the event which is now going viral all over the internet really fast.

The video started with Dhoni talking about the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar and how he was the biggest role model him. He said “As a cricketing role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys. Watched Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought I want to play like him. Later on, I realized I cannot play but inside, in my heart just wanted to play like him. So he was a cricketing idol growing up.”

The scene was taken over by applause from the crowd after hearing the answer. Then a little girl from the audience asks Dhoni about his favorite subject in school and he answered that in his manner by saying “Does sport qualify as a subject?”, the crowd bursts into laughter hearing that.