After a rest of 12 days, the Indian men's cricket team is set to kickstart a busy 2020 season against Sri Lanka whom they will host for a three-match T20I series. The series starts from January 5 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati before the action shifts to Indore (January 7) and Pune (January 10). <p></p> <p></p><strong>India vs Sri Lanka T20Is Fixtures (Start Time: 7:00 PM IST)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>1st T20I, January 5:</strong> Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati <p></p> <p></p><strong>2nd T20I, January 7: </strong>Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore <p></p> <p></p><strong>3rd T20I, January 10: </strong>Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune <p></p> <p></p>January will offer India cricket fans with a heavy dose of limited-overs cricket with India playing 10 matches. After hosting Sri Lanka, they next welcome Australia for a three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India vs Australia ODIs Fixtures (Start Time 2:00 pm IST)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>1st ODI, January 14:</strong> Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai <p></p> <p></p><strong>2nd ODI, January 17:</strong> Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot <p></p> <p></p><strong>3rd ODI, January 19:</strong> M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru <p></p> <p></p>After that, they will fly to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour comprising T20Is, ODIs and Tests. The tour gets underway on January 24 when India and New Zealand face in the five-match series opening T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India vs New Zealand T20I Fixtures (Start Time: 12:30 PM IST)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>1st T20I, January 24:</strong> Eden Park, Auckland <p></p> <p></p><strong>2nd T20I, January 26: </strong>Eden Park, Auckland <p></p> <p></p><strong>3rd T20I, January 29: </strong>Seddon Park, Hamilton <p></p> <p></p><strong>4th T20I, January 31:</strong> Westpac Stadium, Wellington <p></p> <p></p><strong>5th T20I, February 2: </strong>Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui <p></p> <p></p><strong>Squads</strong> <p></p> <p></p>While the teams for Sri Lanka and Australia series have been announced, the squads for New Zealand tour will be selected later this month. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's T20 squad:</strong> Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's ODI squad:</strong> Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.