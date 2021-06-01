When Pakistan Fans Wanted Younis Khan And Mohammad Yousuf to Get Out Against India

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan's video went viral on social media where he recalled a moment when his Pakistan's own fans present in the stadium wanted him and Mohammad Yousuf to get out. Younis and Yousuf were the most dependable batsmen for Pakistan cricket during the 2000s and 2010's era in red-ball cricket. The duo had the calibre to won the game for Pakistan on their own in Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>In the viral video, Younis shared an incident from the 2006 Test match between India and Pakistan from Lahore. <p></p> <p></p>I was playing at 150 and Mohammad Yousuf was playing at 170 and the fans were shouting that " Younis Khan ko out karro, Mohammad Yousuf ko out karro". Just because they want to see Shahid Afridi bat. And I was like, I am playing at 150 and nearing my double century and that too against India but they just wanted to see Shahid Afridi bat. And when he came to bat he slammed 4-5 sixes and people left the stadium when Afridi got out, they didn't even wait for my double ton." Younis Khan said in the viral video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Must watch till end.<a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SAfridiOfficial</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/yousaf1788?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yousaf1788</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/YounusK75?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YounusK75</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvInd?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvInd</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Memory?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Memory</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZI1bixRpRe">pic.twitter.com/ZI1bixRpRe</a></p> <p></p> Dr. Rihab khan (@DrRihabOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/DrRihabOfficial/status/1399273698461470722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p>Afridi was also seen in the video, as he constantly had a smile on his face when Younis shared the incident. <p></p> <p></p>During that match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. After openers Shoaib Malik (59) and Salman Butt (6) departure, Younis and Yousuf shared a huge 319-run stand for the third wicket to put Pakistan in a comfortable position. Younis was unlucky and got run out on 199, while, Yousuf slammed 173 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi also joined the party and scored 103 runs off just 80 balls as Kamran Akmal also hit 102 in 81 deliveries to take Pakistan to a mammoth 679/7d. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid opened the innings for India and stamp their authority over Pakistan bowlers. Sehwag slammed 254 runs off 247 deliveries as his innings was laced with 47 fours and a six. While Dravid scored unbeaten 128. India scored 410/1 as the match ended in a draw.