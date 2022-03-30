<strong>Mumbai:</strong> More than a decade after his stint with KKR in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich IPL, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recalled how then KKR captain Sourav Ganguly backed him to the hilt. Despite coach John Buchanan not having confidence in an injury-prone Akhtar, Ganguly stuck his nose out to get the former Pakistan cricketer in the playing XI. <p></p> <p></p>"I was serving a ban when I joined the KKR camp and hadn't played matches. John Buchanan told Sourav Ganguly that he doesn't think I am fit enough. To which Ganguly replied that he has always been unfit. Don't worry about him. It will be okay even if he's half unfit," Akhtar revealed this during a chat with Harbhajan Singh on Sportskeeda. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar managed to pick up five wickets in the same and had a decent economy rate of 7.71. In his debut for KKR, he bagged four wickets against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. <p></p> <p></p>Back them Akhtar was KKR's first pick at the auction. The Knight Riders lapped him up for a whopping $425,000. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar could not be a part of the tournament after the edition due to the political tension between India and Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>Back in his prime, Akhtar was hailed as the fastest bowler to have played the game. He clocked 150+ at will and terrorised batters all over the world. <p></p> <p></p>Nowadays, Akhtar is often seen as an expert on TV channels in Pakistan and in India. The ex=Pakistani cricketer has a massive fanbase in India. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;