When Virat Kohli Retires He Will Do It In Style: Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi thinks that star India batter Virat Kohli has his own swag and style and when he takes the big call of retiring from international cricket, the 33-year-old will do it in his own way. Afridi reckons that cricketers from the sub-continent seldom retires when they are at their peak and have a habit of dragging their careers when they probably should have called time before reaching that stage.

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

Afridi, who hailed Kohli as a champion cricketer adviced the India batter to avoid getting into such a situation but also believes that when the former India captain calls time on his career, he will do it pretty much the way he had started it.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career,” the former all-rounder added.

Kohli, who was a bit out of form before the Asia Cup, scored his 71st international century after 1021 days and 83 innings against Afghanistan that would keep him in good stead for the T20 World Cup 2022.