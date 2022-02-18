New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably two of the greatest batters to have been born in India. Both have excelled in different eras, but in 2011 – during the World Cup – they played together. And – India won. Years after that epic win, Tendulkar has recalled an episode that brought tears to his eyes.

Tendulkar recalls Kohli gifting him a sacred thread that his father had given him. This took place after Tendulkar’s last knock in 2013 at the Wankhede Stadium. Tendulkar recently recalled the moment that brought tears to his eyes.

In an interview with American journalist Graham Ben singer during a show on his YouTube channel, Tendulkar said, “Oh, I still remember it. I had just returned to the change room and I was in tears. Till then, I knew that yes, I am going to retire but when that ball was done, I said to myself ‘Ok, that’s it. Never ever in your life you will walk out on the field as an international player for India’. So I was sitting in one corner alone with a towel on my head and wiping tears. I was really emotional and couldn’t control my tears. Virat came to me at that time, and he gave me the sacred thread that his father had given him.”

Tendulkar recalled having kept that sacred thread for a while and then returned it to Kohli.

“I kept that for a while and returned it to him told him it is priceless. This has to stay with you. This is yours and no one else’s. You should have it till your last breath. And I gave it back to him. So that was an emotional moment something that will always be with me in my memory forever,” he added.