Mumbai: Not only is he arguably the best batter in the world, but Virat Kohli has inspired many to take to cricket across the globe as well. Kohli, who enjoys massive popularity among fans, has always tried to be as humble as possible with them. Young cricketers look up to Kohli for advise and during the IPL, he has often been spotted passing tips.

Ex-RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal, who has played along with Kohli, recalled an incident which motivated him. It happened when the two were walking out to bat and Kohli’s words gave goosebumps to Padikkal.

“The one thing that I remember pretty clearly was when Virat was being followed by a camera and he told the cameraman ‘Go to him (Devdutt). He is the main man today’, and you know that still gives me goosebumps whenever I think about it,” Padikkal said on ‘Red Bull’s Greatness Starts Here’, a video of which was shared by CricTracker.