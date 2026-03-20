When will IPL 2026 full schedule be out? BCCI drops big update

When will the full IPL 2026 schedule be released? The BCCI has dropped a big hint after elections announcement.

IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28th. The opening match will feature defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Kavran Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has only unveiled the schedule for the initial phase of IPL 2026. This phase is set to take place between March 28 and April 12. The decision to release a partial schedule stems from the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam.

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When will the full IPL 2026 schedule be released?

The BCCI has not yet given an official date for the complete schedule. However, reports suggest the remaining matches could be announced in the next three to four days.

On March 15, the election dates were announced. After that, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the full schedule would be out soon.

“We were waiting for this announcement. Now we can release the full IPL schedule because we had held it back earlier due to law and order and police deployment reasons. We released only the first 20 matches, but now the schedule for the remaining matches will also be released,” he said.

First Phase: 20 Matches at 10 Venues

The BCCI released the first phase schedule on March 11. It covers 20 matches across 10 venues: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Day matches will start at 3:30 PM, and evening games at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2026 opening fixtures

March 28: RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The first double-header is on April 4:

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Why only first phase schedule released?

The BCCI limited the initial schedule to April 12 because of the assembly elections in some states. Police and security forces were needed for election duty, so the board waited for clarity on dates before planning the full tournament.

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