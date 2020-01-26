Former India captain Kapil Dev is not surprised that many Indian players are out nursing one injury or the other. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the West Indies ODIs due to a groin injury, while Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the New Zealand tour after hurting his rib. Deepak Chahar is out with a troubled and there is still no clarity about allrounder Hardik Pandya‘s estimated return date.

Dev said such injuries are bound to occur considering the excessive amount of cricket. “When you play 10 months in a year, you will get injured,” Kapil said. “You have to look after the fast bowlers. The conditions and weather in India is more challenging than other parts of the world. The team management will have to take care of them.

“Pandya has to be worried. He should be worried about how fast he can get fit and come back into the team. That’s important. He has to look after himself.”

Kapil weighed in on the debate surrounding Rishabh Pant, who has been experiencing too many highs and lows. His batting has nosedived in limited-overs cricket and after being concussed during the first ODI against Australia, KL Rahul took up his place behind the stumps before the management decided to continue with the tactic for the New Zealand ODIs.

“Pant is so talented. He cannot blame anybody. He has to look after his own career. The only way for him is to keep on getting runs and prove everybody wrong. When you are talented, it is your job to prove people wrong,” Kapil, India’s World Cup winning captain said. “The players have to look after themselves. They should never give the option to the selectors to drop them or give them a rest.”

Rahul has done a fine job behind the stumps and Virat Kohli, along with the team management has backed him to continue behind the stumps. As for his take on the matter is concerned, Kapil said: “It is the team management’s call. I don’t know about these things. It is not my decision. The team has to decide who opens, who bats at No. 3 etc.”

Lastly, Kapil said if and when MS Dhoni retires, it will be a huge loss to India and its cricket. Dhoni has not played since the 2019 World Cup semifinal and although he will turn out for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020, there is no certainty that he will be back playing for India.

“He has served the country so well for so many years. One day, he has to retire. It will be sooner or later. He has to go at some time. He is not playing matches. So I don’t know when he is going to come out and say he has had enough. It will be our loss whenever he retires,” Kapil said about Dhoni.