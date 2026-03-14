Where should Samson bat for Chennai Super Kings? Former CSK star gives clear answer

Suresh Raina believes Sanju Samson should bat at No.3 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 to strengthen the team’s batting balance.

Sanju Samson

Former India and CSK batter Suresh Raina has shared his thoughts on where Sanju Samson should bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Raina believes Samson should move to No. 3 to give the team better balance in the batting order.

Samson is coming into the IPL on the back of some brilliant performances in the recent T20 World Cup 2026. He smashed back-to-back half-centuries while opening the innings – in the Super 8 match against West Indies, the semi-final against England, and the final against New Zealand.

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Despite Samson’s strong form as an opener, Raina feels CSK should open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre, and place Samson at No. 3 to anchor the innings and connect the top and middle order.

Raina’s ideal CSK batting order suggestion

Raina explained his thinking on Jio Hotstar: “He was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for so many years. I think his role will be clear here. Will Sanju Samson or Ruturaj open Matre? Or will Ayush play as number three? If Sanju plays as number three, it will be good according to me, because then Dewald Brevis will come at number four.”

“Shivam Dube will come at number five. At number six, it depends on who you bring. Will Prashant Veer be there? Will Akhil Hussain be there? Will Noor Ahmed be there? It will be important to know how many fast bowlers play overseas,” he said.

Why Samson at no. 3 makes sense, Raina on experience & balance

Raina also backed Samson to take over wicketkeeping duties from veteran MS Dhoni and stressed that batting at No. 3 would suit him better.

“But Sanju will be there as a keeper. We saw the atmosphere he created when he played in the World Cup. He welcomed everyone there. I think his role will be more important as number three. If you allow Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at the top, the middle order looks more experienced and stronger,” he said.

“Otherwise, after that, it will be MS Dhoni coming in, and I feel he will only play the last two or three overs. Before that, when Brevis comes in with Sanju, and then Shivam Dube after him, it becomes very important to have a player like Sanju there who brings a different level of experience,” Raina added.

Samson’s IPL journey & trade to CSK

Sanju Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran before the IPL 2026 auction.

He has played 177 IPL matches and scored 4707 runs at an average of 30.95.