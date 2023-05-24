Which Mumbai Indian Will Take on CSK..: Ashwin's IG Story After Men In Yellow's Win Goes Viral
Out of four team, captains of three teams of ipl 2023 that are facing each other in the qualifier matches have shared the same dressing room.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians are going to face Lucknow Super Giants in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 24, Wednesday.
The five-time champions will be very confident of their chance. MI is one of the most successful IPL teams; they have tried and tested a lot of player combinations and have produced some of the best players, including Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya.
With their win over the Gujarat Titans, the Chennai Super Kings have confirmed their place in the finals of 2023. The other three teams will fight against each other to fix their spot against Chennai and reach the finals.
Out of four teams, the captains of three teams in IPL 2023 that are facing each other in the qualifier matches have shared the same dressing room. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya were part of Mumbai India's squad for a few years. It will be very interesting to watch the clash between the three teams.
Throwing light on this unique fact, Rajasthan Royals player Ravichandran Ashwin shared a hilarious story on Instagram where all three captains can be seen standing together, and he wrote," So Which Mumbai Indian Will Take on CSK at the Narendra Modi Stadium"?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 PM IST
Telecast & Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and JioCinema
Pitch Report
With each game that goes by, the MA Chidambaram Stadium's surface becomes slower. The surface is predicted to provide plenty of assistance to spinners while the hitters may need some time to settle in. A decent score will be anything above 165, and batting first will be great.
LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
