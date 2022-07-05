‘Which One?’- Babar Azam Unaware of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Big Record

Lahore: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has emerged as an exciting talent in the last few years. He has been in impeccable form in limited-overs cricket and often gets compared to the star of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. The Pakistani batsman recently broke another record of the former Indian captain but he was unaware of it.

Babar Azam continues to get the top position in the ICC Rankings. He has maintained his top spot in the latest ICC T20I batting rankings which resulted in another wonderful record for the Pakistan captain. Babar Azam has now been at the top of the T20I rankings for the maximum period and broke Virat Kohli’s record of 1013 days.

He recently attended a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam was asked about surpassing Virat Kohli’s record. He said, “I have two questions. My first question is… you recently broke Virat Kohli’s record…”. Babar stopped the report and asked, “Kaun sa (which one)?”

A reporter then replied, “You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time.” To that, Babar replied, “I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances.”

Babar Azam also talked about the upcoming series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He stated, “The conditions of Sri Lanka will be different and difficult, but we are prepared for the challenge. Spin pitches were specially prepared at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) while practice matches were also played on similar kinds of tracks in Rawalpindi.”

He recently broke another Kohli’s when he scored more than 1000 runs in ODIs as the Pakistan cricket team’s captain. He reached this feat in just 13 innings. Kohli has taken 17 innings as India’s captain to score 1000 ODI runs.