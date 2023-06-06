Which Team Will Win WTC Title If Match Ends In A Draw Or Tie?

Check out all the detains, all you need to know about India vs Australia World Test Championship Final

New Delhi: Team India has not been able to win any ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma's men will be desperate to defeat Australia in the final of the World Test Championship, which will start on May 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. Australia finished at the top of the 2021 2023 WTC points table, while India will play the finals for the second straight time.

Ahead of the final game between the two, here are a few details about the unfortunate circumstances of the game.

Is There Any Reserve Day? Weather is expected to be pleasant in the next few days in London but if in case, the heavens fall and the match gets hampered because of the rain then the game can be played on the reserve day.

What Is Reserve Day? According to the rule, the sixth day will only be utilised if rain or thunderstorm forces a washout on one of the five days and there is no result reached at the end of the five days.

Pitch Report The Oval's pitch is the most effective for the batters. Usually, the team that wins the toss chooses to bat. If the surface begins to sprout some grass then the Pacers bowl better at The Oval.

What if the WTC final ends in a draw or is tied? In case of a draw or tie, the trophy will be shared between India and Australia.

India Squad Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia Squad Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.