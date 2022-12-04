New Delhi: There is no doubt Ben Stokes will be in high demand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. More so after the all-rounder’s fighting half century in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against Pakistan that led England win the title.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction of which are the teams that are likely to go all out for Stokes. “Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Ben Stokes. Only if they don’t get him, they will go for other players,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Hero of England’s 2019 ODI World Cup triumph, Stokes has been out of IPL since 2020. He didn’t play in the 2021 season due to a knee injury. The southpaw didn’t register himself for the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league.

With LSG releasing West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder ahead of the mini-auction, it is predicted that the one-season old franchise might go all out to fill the void created by Holder. LSG have a purse of INR 23.35 crore ahead of the mini auction.

Another reason that could go LSG bidding for Stokes is owner Sanjiv Goenka’s relation with the Englishman. Stokes was a part of the RPSG Group-owned Rising Pune Supergiants team that played in IPL 2017 final.

Not just LSG, Ashwin also stated in his video that four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will go for England pacer Sam Curran first and if CSK do not get him, them might bid for Stokes. “CSK will go for Sam Curran from the Marquee list. They won’t get him.

“They will go all-out on Ben Stokes as well. They won’t get him as well. They will also go for Cameron Green,” added the 36-year-old. On a personal front, Ashwin be playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 after the inaugural champions retained the Indian spinner.