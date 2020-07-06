Former captain Sourav Ganguly has revealed the three Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad he would have picked in his team of 2003. While the choice was difficult, Ganguly did explain why he made the choices.

Ganguly was asked the question of choosing the cricketers during a video chat with India batsman Mayank Agarwal.

“Pick three cricketers from India’s World Cup 2019 squad you would have loved to have in your World Cup 2003 squad and give reasons?,” Agarwal read the question asked by a fan in a video posted on BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

Ganguly replied, “(Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma and (Jasprit) Bumrah.”

The current BCCI president then pointed out the reasons why he chose those three in particular.

“The quality of fast bowler (Bumrah). We played in South Africa, although we bowled exceptionally well in that series. Bumrah, Rohit and Virat would be in the middle. Rohit at the top, and I at no. 3,” he said.

Ganguly quipped that the then opening batsman Virender Sehwag may have an issue with him changing the batting line-up. “I don’t know maybe (Virender) Sehwag might be listening to this and I would get a phone call tomorrow, ‘what the hell do you think.’ But I would have these three in the squad,” he said.

If given the option of adding another player, Ganguly would also want MS Dhoni in his playing XI. “MS Dhoni also – but since you gave me three choices, I would have managed with Rahul Dravid behind the stumps, because I think he did a great job in the World Cup,” he said.

Ganguly’s 2003 World Cup squad comprised Sachin Tendulkar, Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarwak, Dinesh Mongia among others.

The team reached the final of the tournament held in South Africa but fell to a formidable Australia.