CSK's Special Fan's Train Is Back After A Gap Of 5 Years...

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is one of the most popular teams among fans. The four-time champions have announced the return of the 'Whistle Podu Express', which is a special train arranged by the franchise for selected fans living outside Chennai in Tamil Nadu to travel to the capital city for their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on April 30.

Chennai Super Kings stated on Thursday that 750 fans from across Tamil Nadu, including cities Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, and Trichy, will have an opportunity to watch the action between CSK and PBKS at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They requested the fans register for the service on the team's official website.