Who Is Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s Mystery Spinner That Took Five Wickets On Debut?

Multan: Pakistan and England are playing the second Test in Multan. England won the toss and opted to bowl. The Three Lions got off to a good start before Babar Azam introduced debutant Abrar Ahmed. The move paid immediate dividends as Abrar removed Zak Crawley with a beauty in the first over. Abrar then removed Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Ollie Pope to put Pakistan on top.

Abrar, a mystery spinner, hails from hinkiari, a small village on the outskirts of Mansehra near Abbottabad. Abrar’s father moved to Karachi in 1977 where Abrar started playing tape ball cricket. Abrar’s father was a huge fan of the Pakistan cricket team and his elder brother Shahzad Khan, a fast bowler, played for National Bank in the domestic circuit. Abrar, the youngest of the eight siblings was asked to complete hifz which means memorisation of the Quran.

For the next few years, Abrar Ahmed played tape ball cricket before he heard about cricket trial at Rashid Latif academy.The then Pakistan U-19 coach Mansoor Ahmed, who was overseeing the trials saw him and was blown away by his variations.

“Same grip se carrom ball, leg-spin, googly, slider saare variations daal raha tha (He was bowling all variations with the same grip). He doesn’t have that massive turn. He was bowling on the stumps, and no one was able to read his lengths.

“I immediately asked him whether he had ever played with the hard ball. The answer was ‘no’. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Out of curiosity, I checked his fingers, and those were like iron rods,” shares Masroor as quoted by Indian cricket.

In 2016, Abrar took 53 wickets in Zonal U-19 Karachi. Mansoor, fielding coach of Karachi Kings, was so impressed by Abrar that he sent videos of him to Rashid Latif, director of the franchise. In 2017, Abrar became one of the emerging picks for Karachi Kings in the PSL.

“He played only two games and was wicketless but impressed everyone with his brilliant spell against Peshawar Zalmi. Eoin Morgan smashed a 57-ball 80, and against him, Abrar bowled 16 balls and gave away only 17 runs, including seven dots. I remember coach Mickey Arthur, captain Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, everyone was so impressed,” said Masroor.

After the PSL, Abrar Ahmed suffered a stage five-stress fracture and was out of action for two months.

He could have been paralyzed. It was serious. I remember the doctor telling our elder brother and me that he might never be able to play cricket again,” recalls Sajid, Abrar’s brother as quoted by Indian Express.

Abrar Ahmed’s father Noor Ahmed kept on encouraging his son. “‘Pathan ka bachcha hai tu, haar nahi maan sakta’ (You are the son of a Pathan, you can’t give up). He told him about his early struggles in Karachi, how he used to drive a taxi for 20 hours a day to make ends meet. It gave him the motivation, and he again reignited his passion for the game,” says Sajid.

Sajid also revealed an incident about Abrar Ahmed. Mushtaq Ahmed, the then head coach of Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy in Lahore once asked Abrar about Saqlain Mushtaq and the reply left his baffled. “Ye kaun hai, kabhi naam nahi suna (Who is he, never heard his name),” said Abrar.

“Everyone started laughing and Mushtaq bhai told him ‘you’ve registered yourself as a leg-spinner and you don’t know about the greatest we ever produced,'” Sajid Ahmed tells The Indian Express from Karachi.

“When he narrated this story to us, we also started laughing. Bachpan se itni deewangi cricket ko le kar aur itne bade legend ko nahi jaanta (He was so passionate about cricket since childhood, but had no clue about such a legend),” adds Sajid.